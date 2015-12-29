Spring registration set Jan. 5 at Northeastern Tech

Northeastern Technical College is holding its open registration for spring semester Tuesday, Jan. 5, at the main campus in Cheraw.

Returning students can register from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. College officials said new students should attend orientation at 8:30 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. and register for classes afterward.

New or returning students who are interested in taking courses exclusively at one of Northeastern Tech’s campuses in Bennettsville or Dillon may register at those particular campuses from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. also on Jan. 5.

Open registration is available to any new or returning students who would like to take classes at NETC this spring semester and have completed the admissions and financial aid processes or are ready to pay the cost associated with enrollment.

During open registration, students will meet with an academic adviser, sign up for classes and pay enrollment and tuition costs. Identification cards and parking stickers will be assigned once the necessary fees have been paid.

A complete list of on-campus and online course offerings is available by visiting www.netc.edu and clicking on the “courses” link located under the “Academic Pathways” tab.

New students may apply online by clicking on “new students” under the “admissions” tab, or obtain a printable application under the same area of the website. Applications may then be submitted Monday, Jan. 4 when the college reopens. Students may also participate in late registration Friday, Jan. 8.

Each of NETC’s campuses in Pageland, Cheraw, Bennettsville and Dillon will reopen on Monday, Jan. 4 following closure for the holidays. Spring semester classes start on Jan. 11.

Shannon Justice is marketing coordinator for Northeastern Technical College.