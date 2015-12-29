Anderson receives Moose scholarship

A high school senior with ties to Cheraw has received a $1,000 Moose International R. Robert Dale Scholarship.

Lauren Anderson of Charlotte, North Carolina, will graduate from Olympic High School this spring. Her family member is affiliated with Moose Lodge No. 2404 in Cheraw.

R. Robert Dale Scholarship winners must be the child or grandchild or or under legal guardianship of a member of the Moose fraternal organization and must carry at least a 2.5 accumulated grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.

Since 1986, the Moose fraternity has awarded 1,522 scholarships in excess of $1.5 million to qualifying students associated with Moose lodges and chapters across North America.

Moose International, headquartered at Mooseheart, Illinois, is a fraternal and service organization founded in 1888, consisting of nearly 1.1 million members throughout the U. S., Canada, Great Britain and Bermuda.