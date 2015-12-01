Cheraw craft exhibit to feature face jugs, hand-woven baskets

The Cheraw Arts Commission will feature an exhibit of fine crafts at the Burr Gallery during the month of January to celebrate National Hobby Month. Included in the exhibit will be pottery, hand-woven baskets and furniture.

Displayed in the gallery will be ceramic pieces by Eddie Dial of Blenheim. Also included in his creations are numerous face jugs with their characteristic oversized teeth and wide eyes. The history of face jugs dates back to the 1800s when they were first created by African-Americans in the Carolinas and Georgia.

A collection of rattan reed baskets by Ramona Boykin will be exhibited. Boykin is the owner of August Moon Basketry in Pageland and has been providing basket-weaving supplies for more than 30 years.

Furniture by Brad Allen of Chesterfield will also be featured during the month. A handcrafted table and bench will be on display.

The public is invited to a gallery opening from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12.

The Burr Gallery is located at the Cheraw Community Center, 200 Powe St. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

For more information on National Hobby Month activities and exhibits, call the Cheraw Arts Commission at 843-537-8420, extension 12.

The Cheraw Arts Commission is supported by United Way of Chesterfield County and the South Carolina Arts Commission, which receives funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Lindsay Bennett is executive director of the Cheraw Arts Commission.

Courtesy photo A collection of rattan reed baskets by Ramona Boykin of Pageland-based August Moon Basketry will be on display at the arts commission’s Burr Gallery in January. http://thecherawchronicle.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/web1_august-moon-baskets-1-1-.jpg Courtesy photo A collection of rattan reed baskets by Ramona Boykin of Pageland-based August Moon Basketry will be on display at the arts commission’s Burr Gallery in January.