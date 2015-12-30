SLED working to identify body found near Pageland

PAGELAND — State agents are working to identify a body found the day after Christmas and determine the cause of death.

Local hunters were on South Tory Road in the Pageland area when they found the body around 2 p.m. Dec. 26.

Few details were available when the Chronicle went to press. Chesterfield County sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Scott said Tuesday that the victim’s identity was considered inconclusive.

S.C. State Law Enforcement Division agents are handling the investigation. The body was sent to Newberry Pathology for an autopsy.

Authorities said the case will be treated as a possible homicide as the investigation continues.

