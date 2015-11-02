Cheraw First Baptist Church holding soccer sign-ups

A new year of Upward soccer will be offered to boys and girls in kindergarten through sixth grade beginning in January at Cheraw First Baptist Church.

Registrations are now being accepted through Dec. 1 with player evaluation for new participants to be held on Dec. 5.

Players who participated in the program last year are not required to attend an evaluation.

The indoor soccer league season begins practice on Saturday, Jan. 9 with the first game scheduled for Jan. 23 and continuing each Saturday until March 12. Practices are held for one hour per week. Registration cost is $52.

Soccer shorts are optional at a cost of $14. A sibling discount is offered at $40 each for two children, $35 each for three children and $30 each for four children. Need-based scholarships are also available; parents can contact the church office for availability and amount.

The completed registration form and fee may be dropped off at the church office from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The church is located at 126 Greene St.

For more information, call 843-537-3863 and follow the league on Facebook by searching for the CherawUpwardSports page.