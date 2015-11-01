Shorthanded Lady Saints’ season ends

The Lady Saints volleyball team from Cheraw’s Jesus is Lord Christian School made it to the first round of the S.C. Association of Christian Schools 1A playoffs despite being one player short.

The team — consisting of one senior, Kristen Kimrey, one sophomore, Brittini Moss, two freshmen, Alisia Mondragon and Jaclyn Moore, one eighth-grader, Madison Davis, and one sixth-grader, Persia Harrison, came out strong in the 2015 volleyball season defending its back-to-back 1A state championship titles.

The season started with one 2A loss and two conference wins before Mondragon broke her fibula. This forced the senior and captain, Kimrey, and sophomore, Moss, to make a decision to continue the season with five players (six players make up a team) or to forfeit the season.

The Lady Saints emphatically opted to continue the season with five players.

The “faithful five” finished their conference season 2-4 and were chosen for an at-large playoff berth. Jesus is Lord hosted the No. 1 team in its conference, Carolina Christian School of Lancaster, on Oct. 27.

The Lady Saints won the third set with Kimrey and Moss, leading the team with assists and kills throughout the match.

Though Jesus is Lord lost the match, school officials said the players “brought honor to the Lord and to themselves throughout the season, showing that a true winner never quits!”

Contributed photo The Jesus is Lord Christian School volleyball team is, in the back row from left, Brittini Moss, Alisia Mondragon, Kristen Kimrey and Madison Davis. In the front row from left are Jaclyn Moore and Persia Harrison.