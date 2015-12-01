Cheraw 10U soccer team wins district title

Contributed photo

The Cheraw 10U soccer team won the Eastern District title with wins over Dillon and Mullins. Players then lost a 4-0 match to Walhalla in the state championship game. Pictured here, John O’Neal, Eva Goodard and Christian Douglas go for the ball against Walhalla.

Contributed photo

Members of the winning Cheraw 10U team are Terance Warren, John O’Neal, Clay Jordan, Eva Goodard, My’Shauna Worrell, Robert Davis, Trent Deese, Wesley Bradshaw, Christian Douglas, Dawson Wallace, Bryan Figueroa, Makayla Tolson, DeShaun Drake, Daniel Rhodes, Eric Wiley, Nathan Najera and Nathan Ainsworth. The team’s coaches are David Bradshaw, Jon Figueroa and Mariana Figueroa.